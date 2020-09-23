JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $29.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. JinkoSolar traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 40264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

JKS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 492,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,475,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 391,390 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,236,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 919,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 541,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 134,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

