John W. Childs Buys 3,322 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director John W. Childs bought 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,511,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,832,326.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,307,000 after buying an additional 3,082,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,120,000 after buying an additional 1,578,708 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,793,000 after purchasing an additional 551,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

