John W. Childs Buys 3,322 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director John W. Childs bought 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,511,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,832,326.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.22.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.95 EPS for the current year.
BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.
