John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW.B) Shares Down 1.1%

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NASDAQ:JW.B) shares traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.11. 216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NASDAQ:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. Its Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly research journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides a publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

