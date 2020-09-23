Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on October 16th

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th.

Johnson Controls International has decreased its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Shares of JCI opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Insiders have sold a total of 122,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,306 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

