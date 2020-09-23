JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Shares Down 0.8%

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC (LON:JPB) shares traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82). 79,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 40,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.82).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.15.

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JPB)

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.