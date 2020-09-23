JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRITVIC PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BRITVIC PLC/S stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,967. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.94. BRITVIC PLC/S has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

