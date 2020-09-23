JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Target Price to C$20.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE AQN traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,614. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$13.84 and a 12-month high of C$22.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$476.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

