Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.00

Jungheinrich AG (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JGHAF shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

