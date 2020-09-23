Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Jupiter Green Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JGC stock opened at GBX 203 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39. Jupiter Green Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.82.
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Green Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Green Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.