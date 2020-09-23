Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Shares Down 23.7%

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) dropped 23.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 7,077,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,353% from the average daily volume of 486,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

JE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$675.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Just Energy Group Inc will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current year.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

