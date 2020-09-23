K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,919 shares of company stock worth $4,598,243. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in K12 by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of K12 in the first quarter valued at $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of K12 by 107.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in K12 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K12 stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 728,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,421. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K12 will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

