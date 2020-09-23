K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Insider Purchases £9,920 in Stock

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,962.24).

Shares of LON K3C opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Wednesday. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.90 ($3.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 million and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Get K3 Capital Group alerts:

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.