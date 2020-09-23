Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post $142.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.97 million. Kadant posted sales of $173.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $620.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.56 million to $625.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $650.55 million, with estimates ranging from $635.06 million to $677.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.86 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAI. TheStreet raised shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

KAI stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

