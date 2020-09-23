Kalon Acq Corp (KAC.P.V) (CVE:KAC.P) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Kalon Acq Corp (KAC.P.V) (CVE:KAC.P)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.19. Kalon Acq Corp (KAC.P.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Kalon Acq Corp (KAC.P.V) in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

Kalon Acq Corp (KAC.P.V) Company Profile (CVE:KAC.P)

Kalon Acquisition Corp. focuses on identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing the qualifying transaction. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

