Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,297,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,113,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 166,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 631,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KALV stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,208. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.04% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

