Karatgold Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $62,511.00 (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Karatgold Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Coinsuper and Coinbe. Karatgold Coin has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and $62,511.00 worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karatgold Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.82 or 0.04417737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009538 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Profile

Karatgold Coin (CRYPTO:KBC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,728,032,893 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official website is karatgold.io . Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Karatgold Coin is medium.com/@karatgold

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Coinsuper and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karatgold Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karatgold Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karatgold Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.