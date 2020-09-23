Kava.io (KAVA) Achieves Market Cap of $70.29 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Kava.io has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Kava.io token can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00019926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $70.29 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006062 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

