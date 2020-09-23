Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Shares Down 1.6%

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.69. 81,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 236,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $48.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 467.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

