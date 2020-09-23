Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Shares Down 1.6%

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.69. 81,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 236,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $48.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.26.
About Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.
