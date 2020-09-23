KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,092. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

