KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Truist

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.
KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.
NYSE KBH traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,092. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.
In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA increased its stake in KB Home by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KB Home by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 682,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in KB Home by 447.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 545,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 445,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in KB Home by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 494,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
