KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Truist

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE KBH traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,092. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA increased its stake in KB Home by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KB Home by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 682,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in KB Home by 447.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 545,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 445,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in KB Home by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 494,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.