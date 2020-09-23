KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KBH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

KBH stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in KB Home by 15.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

