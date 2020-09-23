KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $48.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of KBH traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. 24,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,092. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 286.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

