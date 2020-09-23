KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KBH. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

NYSE:KBH opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.29. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KB Home by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in KB Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in KB Home by 4.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

