KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KBH. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.
NYSE:KBH opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96.
In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KB Home by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in KB Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in KB Home by 4.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
