KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $49.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.29. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in KB Home by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in KB Home by 5,070.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

