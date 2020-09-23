KB Home Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,102 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 2,563 call options.

KBH traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 46,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,092. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

