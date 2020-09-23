KekCoin Price Reaches $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $117,440.09 and $1.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KekCoin has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00047603 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00029141 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005795 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022011 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016800 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

