Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

KMR opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.50 million and a P/E ratio of 7.55. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 2.36 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 292 ($3.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 222.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 205.84.

KMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kenmare Resources from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

