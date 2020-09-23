Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €37.00 ($43.53) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s previous close.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.08 ($33.04).

G1A stock traded up €0.39 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €29.62 ($34.85). The stock had a trading volume of 338,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.18.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

