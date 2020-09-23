Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Shares Up 1.6%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.47. 1,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keyera from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Keyera from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Keyera from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keyera in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Keyera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

