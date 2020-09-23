Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CVE:KHRN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.50. Khiron Life Sciences shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 15,152 shares traded.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Khiron Life Sciences from C$1.70 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a market cap of $67.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

