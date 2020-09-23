KickToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. KickToken has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $130,817.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, YoBit, HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.44 or 0.04379255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,550,776,271 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, P2PB2B, CoinBene, KuCoin, Exmo, ProBit Exchange, ABCC, COSS, Dcoin, Livecoin, TOKOK, Gate.io, Coinsbit, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Bilaxy and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

