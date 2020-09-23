Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $412.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $156.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Kimball International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimball International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.