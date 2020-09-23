Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Kincora Copper Ltd (CVE:KCC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Kincora Copper shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 8,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $23.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Kincora Copper Company Profile (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper and gold projects. It holds interest in the Bronze Fox copper/gold project; and a 100% interest in the Golden Grouse property comprising two mineral exploration licenses located in Mongolia.

