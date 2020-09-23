KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s (KGFHY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Investec lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,872. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.60. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

