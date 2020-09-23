KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$62.26.

Get KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR alerts:

About KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.