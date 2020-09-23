KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$62.26.
About KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR
