KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Receives $18.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several research firms recently commented on KREF. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $16.91 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 517.56 and a quick ratio of 517.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $48,551.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $382,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,884. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

