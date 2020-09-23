Kleros Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.11 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Kleros has a total market cap of $39.31 million and $6.11 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,824,569 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

