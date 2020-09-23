KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. 8,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,110. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

