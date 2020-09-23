Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,894. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $54.28.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

