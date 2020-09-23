Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

PHG traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. 6,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,894. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

