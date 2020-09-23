Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Koppers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.50 EPS.

KOP stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $458.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $566,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

