Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.80 million.Koppers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOP. ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE KOP opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. Koppers has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $458.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 4.00%. Research analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $566,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

