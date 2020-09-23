Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFY. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,251.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

