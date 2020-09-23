Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $372.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce $372.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $358.97 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $492.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

KFY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,912. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

