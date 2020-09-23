Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $165,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,251.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

