Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of -194.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,262,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 89.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,155,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,233 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 30.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,633 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,967.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,655,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,117 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

