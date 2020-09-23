Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

KTOS opened at $18.87 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $68,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $141,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,050 shares of company stock valued at $799,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after buying an additional 1,271,849 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,732,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,338,000 after buying an additional 195,714 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,839 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,357,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

