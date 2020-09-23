Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Shares of Kuuhubb Inc (CVE:KUU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.11. Kuuhubb shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 32,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28.

About Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU)

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, development, and distribution of a portfolio of products in the digital entertainment space. It primarily focuses on lifestyle and mobile game applications for the female audience. It develops Recolor, a digital coloring book application; Neybers, an interior design game application; and My Hospital, a medical simulation game application.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuuhubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuuhubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.