Kyber Network (KNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36.31 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00008732 BTC on exchanges. Kyber Network has a market cap of $181.46 million and approximately $36.31 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,404,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,046,404 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

