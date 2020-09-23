Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LADR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. 24,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.30. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a current ratio of 69.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 65.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,638,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 175,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 89,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 45.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 388,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

